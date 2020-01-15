Jenny Jennyâ€™s â€œadviceâ€ to women triggers social media backlash

There are loud calls of victim-shaming across sections of social media as radio broadcaster Jennifer â€˜Jenny Jennyâ€™ Smalls found herself knee-deep in controversy on Tuesday (Jan. 14) for comments in which she seemingly cast the blame on women who die in domestic violence cases.

Jenny Jenny, speaking on her afternoon programme on Hitz92 FM, said that there are too many personal loans available in Jamaica for women to be â€˜scammingâ€™ men out of their money; a practice, in her mind, which is costing women their lives.

So according to Jenny Jenny if women accessed more loans and do a course, violence against women would be eliminated. Yes, that's the solution.â€” Some of us are brave (@nadzique) January 15, 2020

â€œLoan a gi weh like biscuit, bread and bag juice! Get a loan, tek yuh time and do what you wanna do. If it is that you must go school part-time and work part-time do it,â€ Jenny Jenny said.

â€œStop try bups out di man dem because it a cost yuh life! And we have too many people dying for you to not be wise and fi know seh this is not an option. And itâ€™s certainly not an option for 2020, wise up, nuh?â€ she argued further.

No Jenny Jenny, no. No No No. SAS Crise. â€” Some of us are brave (@nadzique) pic.twitter.com/RUp4jyQUjfJanuary 15, 2020

As philosophical and well-intentioned the â€œadviceâ€ was meant, scores of social media users were incensed by the suggestion and voiced their disdain at Jenny Jennyâ€™s comments.

Women who use their platform to shame and blame women & reinforce and promote patriarchal principles and toxic masculinity will never get respect from me. â€” Unfriendly Black Hottie. (@BellaGreenleaf) I donâ€™t care which office or title you hold. Donâ€™t know why we still have an interest in Jenny Jenny.January 15, 2020

The popular personality proved that even women arenâ€™t far removed from the distinction of misogynism.

Jenny Jenny needs to be sensitized on victim blaming. In essence, someone robs you of money u saved your entire life, is enough to kill the person. This happens alot in Ja,but they dont die all the time. This is bc ppl dont normally kill4 those reasons. â€” Dr Tamitude (@TamiTude) #jennyjennywrongandstrongJanuary 15, 2020

For many on Twitter, the self-proclaimed â€˜Energiser Bunnyâ€™s suggestion is especially hurtful as it comes on the heels of a string of tragic domestic violence deaths over the last two weeks, which claimed the lives of three women.

Jenny Jenny is my St. Ann girl. So Jenny, listen to me carefully. Some ppl will say it is what a woman/girl wears or how she acts why she is raped.â€” Kerry-Ann Morgan (@patrioticjam) No Jenny it has nothing to do with that. Your argument is similar so STOP. Men kill women because they're horrible. PERIOD!January 15, 2020

However, on the other side of the spectrum, there are a number of persons who agree completely with Jenny Jennyâ€™s views, contending that women are not being as â€˜honest and independentâ€™ as their male counterparts.

Who want to vex can vex, but I say Jenny Jenny talking some real stuff. She not blaming any victim, she not saying any body deserve anything. Just practical empowerment advice. Go do it fi yuh self lol. â€” mid life health crisis personified (@Yappityyapp) https://t.co/lxqQrfkQLgJanuary 15, 2020

Wow someone said it.. Thank you Jenny Jenny â€” Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡µŸ‡¦ Troy ï£¿ (@troybliing) https://t.co/ELwDOzLs70January 15, 2020

Jenny Jennyâ€™s comments come months after she was slammed for branding social media sensation Ladasha â€˜Mackerelâ€™ Francis as a prostitute, when she invited the 17-year-old on set for an interview in March 2019.

Well, BUZZ fam? How are we feeling about these comments? Was Jenny Jenny just giving advice or was she playing the blame game?