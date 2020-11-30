Jeremy Corbyn objects to England deporting 50 men to Jamaica

Jeremy Corbyn objects to England deporting 50 men to JamaicaMonday, November 30, 2020
|
Former
British Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has joined a growing list of people
objecting to the deportation of several persons to Jamaica.
The opposition comes as England seeks to deport 50 men to Jamaica on a flight come Wednesday. Reports are that more than 60 MPs and peers have joined in objection to the move which is expected to separate 31 children from their fathers.
For Corbyn’s part, he sought to express his displeasure with the whole situation by writing to the United Kingdom’s secretary of state, Priti Patel.
In his letter, Corbyn wrote: “This planned deportation appears to be a continuation of an unnecessarily harsh approach that ought to have been abandoned on the back of lessons learnt from the Windrush scandal.”
He also questioned the deportation based on the current COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom.
“Very few people are currently allowed to fly out of the UK due to the pandemic, so it’s not clear to me how this flight can be justified,” he wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy