JET welcomes move to legally protect Cockpit Country but...

C HIEF executive officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) Dr Theresa Rodrigues Moodie is calling for all clawed back areas to be included in Special Mining Lease (SML) 173, amid indications that some legal protection is coming for the Cockpit Country protected area (CCPA).

Dr Rodrigues Moodie has asserted that all clawback areas and not just forest reserves should be included in Noranda Bauxite's SML 173 and by extension the CCPA.

The clawed back area is the area in which intense agricultural activity takes place. It hosts the largest declared forest reserves of the SML 173; grass covered bauxite bearing depressions (not forested); bauxite deposits in depressions between the hillocks; human settlements with residences made of reinforced concrete and modern material; contains roadways; several hillsides cleared for agricultural activities, and for obtaining yam sticks.

She was responding to comments by information minister Robert Morgan who announced on Wednesday that Cabinet approved specific policy directives to declare the boundaries of the CCPA, as well as the environmental permits related to SML 173 to be issued to Noranda Bauxite Partners.“Now we are finally seeing the process – at least it is my understanding that it is going to be legally protected – but the area is still much smaller than what has been proposed, not only by the CCSG (Cockpit Country Stakeholder Groups), but also by that study that the Government commissioned in 2013,” JET's CEO said.Dr Rodrigues Moodie pointed to the reduction in the original 8,335 hectares to the 1,324 hectares that is now permitted under Noranda's mining lease, but stressed that JET would prefer that no mining takes place in the area, as notwithstanding size, SML 173 falls within the CCSG.

“Despite the fact that it is not considered within what the Government has proposed as the CCPA, we maintain that it has features that are similar to other areas in the Cockpit Country,” she said.

Further, Dr Rodrigues Moodie said some of the conditions, such as a grievance framework, in at least one of the permits granted to Noranda appear to be new, but JET is concerned about monitoring and enforcement.“We have started to go through the conditions... I am hoping that we will see better monitoring and enforcement, but we have examples from the past where this has always been a challenge,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II (NJBPII) said it wanted to correct misinformation placed in the public domain and again clarify that NJBPII is not in possession of, nor will seek any exploration or mining licences, leases, or permits in the CCPA. “The permitted area received from NEPA is exclusively in St Ann and is not close to any Maroon community or protected land. It is sad, disingenuous, and irresponsible that certain people have irresponsibly said that mining even this smallest, fourth iteration of SML- 173 will lead to a loss of livelihoods in St Ann. This compromise preserves jobs,” the Discovery Bay-based mining outfit insisted.

Noranda said it is prepared to move forward mining within the small, concentrated area now permitted within SML-173 and not appeal the permit decision, respecting the NEPA process, and that the significant further reduction of mining lands permitted by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) under the reduced SML-173 “is a meaningful conservatory step”, which it accepts as an intended good act of conservation, “even if detrimental to the future business longevity of Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II (NJBPII) in Jamaica”.

The company said it is important to note that the lands permitted for mining under SML-173 is currently in its third, and smallest form.

“Of this permitted area, we will only be operating in approximately 254 hectares for the development of roads and related bauxite mining, and none of this is in the CCPA or near Maroon communities,” the company pointed out.

Noranda said it will be an active participant in constructive dialogue for compromise and fair outcomes. “We have done this over recent weeks in reaching out to a number of parties interested in the issues at hand. Some have been very professional and helpful, some unhelpful.”