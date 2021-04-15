JetBlue flight from Jamaica forced to divert after medical emergency onboard

A JetBlue flight that departed Jamaica on Wednesday (April 14) was forced to land at the Charleston International Airport, following a medical emergency aboard the flight.

Reports are that the Airbus A321 twin-jet departed Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica at 12:11 p.m. destined for New York.

Approximately two hours into the flight, the plane diverted its course and landed at the Charleston International airport in South Carolina, just before 2:40 p.m.

A JetBlue spokesperson revealed that a passenger aboard the plane suffered a medical emergency.

While officials did not disclose the passenger’s condition, they noted that the flight was met on arrival by Charleston County EMS paramedics on the tarmac.

Following the stop at Charleston International, the flight arrived at New York’s JFK airport shortly after 6:30 p.m.