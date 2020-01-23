Jetblue plane makes emergency landing in Grenada

A JetBlue aircraft with 75

passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Maurice Bishop

International Airport (MBIA) soon after take-off for New York on Wednesday

afternoon. However, airport officials remain tight-lipped over reports of a

loud explosion.

“I am in a debriefing session now and will speak to the media after,” MBIA general manager Wendy Francette-Williams told reporters.

JetBlue personnel in Grenada were also unavailable for comment about the flight (950) that was bound for the JFK International Airport.

All of the crew and passengers were reported to be safe.

There is also no word on the reports that people within the vicinity of the airport heard the loud explosion.

The entire airport emergency protocol had been activated but officials said the airport has since re-opened.