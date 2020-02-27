JetBlue waives fees in the US in response to coronavirus outbreak

JetBlue waives fees in the US in response to coronavirus outbreakThursday, February 27, 2020
|
Low-cost carrier JetBlue has taken a proactive step in dealing with potential fallouts from the coronavirus on US mainland by suspending fees and charges associated with cancellations.
This is the first of its kind in the US although airlines have been doing so for flights in sections of Asia where the disease is more prominent.
JetBlue, which operates within the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, indicated that the changes would apply for new bookings made between Thursday, February 27, and March 11 and for trips that would end June 1.
In a release, JetBlue stated that “while authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change.”
It is expected that this move will place pressure on some of the larger airlines to implement similar policy changes to assist customers who may be unable to travel because of potential developments surrounding the disease that has already killed thousands.
