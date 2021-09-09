JFDF nominated for Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival Award

Jamaica Food and Drink Festival Top Hog Winner 2019 Pork Palooza

Organizers of the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival [JFDF] are calling on patrons to vote, vote, vote, as the annual foodie event recently picked up a nomination for the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival Award.

JFDF was recognized by the World Culinary Awards 2021 and is urging supporters to place their votes before the September 17 deadline.

Culinary industry excellence

In yet another example of Jamaica excelling on the world stage, the country copped the nomination for culinary industry excellence as judged by industry players worldwide. The nominee with the most votes will be announced as the 2021 World Awards winner at a Gala Ceremony in Dubai on November 7. Other regional events contending for this award are Cayman Cookout (Cayman Islands), Extraordinary Eats (Anguilla), and St. Barth Gourmet Festival (Saint Barthelemy).

Jamaica Food and Drink Festival Wine Dinner D’Vine 2019

In recognizing the honour and prestige of this nomination Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Edmund Bartlett congratulated the JFDF team, “I am extremely delighted to learn that The Jamaica Food and Drink Festival has been nominated for the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival accolade by the World Culinary Awards 2021,” said Bartlett.

He continued, “It is truly proof of how beloved our food is around the world and how valuable gastronomy tourism can be to our destination. Jamaica is undoubtedly worthy of this recognition as our delectable cuisine beautifully represents the island’s diverse culinary heritage and the spirit of the Jamaican people. I, therefore, congratulate the organizers of The Jamaica Food and Drink Festival on this achievement.”

Jamaica Food and Drink Festival Picante 2019 – Hot Zesty Flavour

The award is not just a testimony to Jamaican cuisine but to the amazing experience that is the festival itself. The annual week-long celebration of gastronomy in Jamaica takes place during the last week in October and has grown significantly since its 2015 inception. Today the festival attracts visitors and international media alike and has become synonymous with culinary innovations offering everything from high-end wine pairing soirees and brunches in the cool Kingston hills to a family-style food market event in downtown Kingston.

Commendations on the JFDF nomination are echoed by the Festival’s Title Sponsor, VISA. Waldemar Cordero, Head of Marketing Caribbean and Central America regions at Visa, says, “Over the years, Jamaica Food and Drink Festival has maintained a superior standard of culinary excellence and, as their partner, we at Visa would like to congratulate them on their well-deserved nomination for the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival by the World Culinary Awards 2021. We will continue to support JFDF as they continue to strive towards gastronomic brilliance.”

Jamaica Food and Drink Festival – Chopstix 2019 Oriental with a Twist

According to Matthew Lyn, Chairman of the JFDF, the team benchmarks global events to ensure that all executions are top-notch and that the team is living up to its mandate to make Jamaica ‘the world’s coolest food destination.’

In fact, the Festival has accumulated a number of accolades in its short history, some of which include being designated a semi-finalist of the World Food Travel Association Food Trekking Awards 2019 https://worldfoodtravel.org/news-foodtrekking-awards-semi-finalists-announced/, and being referred to by USA Today as something to get off the beach for in Jamaica.

Interested persons can vote at

https://worldculinaryawards.com/vote/jamaica-food-drink-festival-2021 Voting ends on September 17, so remember to make your vote count!