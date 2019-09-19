JFF congratulates Reggae Boyz on their improvement in latest FIFA rankings

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is saluting the Reggae Boyz on their improvement in the latest FIFA rankings.

The Boyz re-entered the top-50 by jumping five places to number 47. The team sat at the number 52 position in the previous rankings in July.

Therefore, after the rankings were published Thursday (Sept 19), the JFF took to Instagram to hail the Boyz.

“Huge congrats to the Boyz for being ranked in the top 50 in the FIFA rankings,” the post read.

The JFF increased traffic on their Instagram social media page after the news, gaining 367 likes and 7 comments in a short period of time.

Jamaica is ranked number 1 in the Caribbean and number 4 in the Concacaf.

The Reggae Boyz have been on an impressive run recently, winning their games in convincing fashion. The team has been helped by international stars like Leon Bailey, from Bayern Leverkusen.

—Article written by Sachina Russell