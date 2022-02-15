JFP IPO set for Monday

JFP (formerly Jamaica Fibreglass Products) Limited is seeking to raise $140 million in its initial public offering (IPO) which is set to open on February 21 and close by February 28.

The IPO will see 280 million shares on offer which will be split evenly between JFP's issuance of shares and the selling shareholders at $1.00 per share. JFP intends to use the proceeds to improve its working capital reserves to enable it to mobilise itself and take advantage of more opportunities. This is the company's second attempt to go public after stating its intentions in September 2011.

The 168.40 million shares are allocated to the general public, while the remaining 111.60 million shares are for reserved parties including 10 million shares for employees, 40 million shares for key strategic partners and 61.60 million shares for GK Investments Limited.

If the offer is successful in raising at least $100 million and JFP is admitted to the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), it would benefit from a five-year tax remission where it would pay no income tax and pay 50 per cent of the applicable rate in the other five years.

“The company is committed to championing the 'Buy Jamaican, Build Jamaica' ethos. Therefore, by virtue of the company's reputation for its dynamic manufacturing capabilities, the high quality of its products and its robust export business, the successful listing of the company on the Junior Market of JSE would serve as a beacon for the continued growth and development of Jamaica's manufacturing sector both locally and regionally. This as the company sets its sight on expanding into the USA, Caricom and South/Central American markets,” said CEO Seaga in the letter to prospective investors.

Despite a 12 per cent decline in sales for the 2020 financial year to $442.76 million, JFP's net profit grew by 24 per cent to $71.45 million as a result of lower expenses and finance costs. However, the company's sales declined by 33 per cent for the first nine months of 2021 to $209.73 million due to COVID-19 containment measures which limited working hours and the completion of jobs. This resulted in the company shedding its net profit by 95 per cent from $78.08 million to $3.53 million. Total assets amounted to $362.77 million with shareholders equity closing the period at $206.84 million.

In spite of the decline in business activity, JFP has a contracted pipeline of $255 million for the next three quarters which includes a $153.1-million contract with the Sangster International Airport (MBJ Airports) which is set to be completed by the end of the third quarter. It also expects more hotels being built and new restaurants to be a strong route for business along with expansion in the region.

A cash dividend of $108.2 million was declared on October 28 to the shareholders at the time. JFP intends to pay between 40 to 80 per cent of its net profits as an annual dividend. JFP entered into a sale and leaseback arrangement with JFP Property Investments Limited to sell seven parcels of land and the building for $124 million on December 10.

The board of directors includes independent Chairman Ian Kent Levy, Dr Adrian Mitchell, Marie McMorris, Julie Thompson-James and non-independent directors Metry Seaga, Stephen Sirgany and Richard Sirgany.

Interested investors can apply for the offer through NCB Capital Markets Limited's GoIPO platform or JMMB Moneyline. There is also the option for investors to sign up the application form found in the prospectus and drop it off at the lead broker GK Capital Management Limited's office on 58 Hope Road. The minimum number of shares to be apply for the offer is 1,000 units while increments will only be done in multiples of 1,000 units.

JFP is a 36-year-old contract furniture manufacturing company which produces a wide array of furnishings and equipment for the government agencies, restaurants, and the hospitality industry. Some of these companies include the AC Hotel by Marriott, Caribbean Coffee Baristers Limited, S Hotel Montego Bay Limited, Prestige Holdings Limited and Restaurants of Jamaica Limited. This has been facilitated by the company's 75 employees who operate from the 75,000-square-foot factory on 155 Spanish Town Road.