JHTA gets new executive

The Jamaica

Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) has installed a new executive that is charged

with overseeing the operations of the entity.

The new executive now sees Moon Palace’s General Manager, Clifton Reader, taking on the mantle as president. He will be joined by Robin Russell as first vice president; Vana Taylor as second vice president; Chris Jarrett as third vice president; and Frank Sondern as fourth vice president.

The executive will now have the task of leading the organisation through the challenges of COVID-19 and helping to keep the tourism industry afloat.

This installation took place during the JHTA’s annual general meeting that was held on Saturday at the Hilton Rose Hall in St James.