JHTA provides holiday cheer in St Ann

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — For 10 years, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) has been making Christmas memorable for disabled children in St Ann.

Mustard Seed Communities in Murray Mount and St Christopher's School for the Deaf in Brown's Town have been the major beneficiaries of this largesse, which is typically in the form of financial support and food items.

This year was no different.

Last Friday, the JHTA handed over cheques and non-perishable food items valued at $50,000 during a ceremony at the association's Style Jamaica shopping showcase at Island Village in Ocho Rios.

“This means a lot to us especially [as] it is Christmas and we all look for something special around this time. The money can help us to buy items for their Christmas party that we are planning to have, along with other basic food items,” administrator for the Mustard Seed Children's Home Gwendolyn Howell told the Jamaica Observer.

She expressed appreciation for the JHTA's thoughtfulness in bringing cheer to the children during the festive season.

“We care for 17 challenged residents with different types of disabilities. It is a very challenging job but because these children need us, we ensure that they all receive quality care so this is of great benefit to our residents,” Howell added.

Bringing Christmas blessings to the children for the past decade also means a lot to Vana Taylor, chair of the JHTA's Runaway Bay and Portland chapters.

“It is great feeling to do this every year. We usually give them $150,000, but due to economic constraints we were only able to give them $50,000 each, but I know it will go a long way for them to carry out day-to-day duties for these children,” she said.

St Christopher's School for the Deaf Principal Donna Harris, who accepted the donation on the institution's behalf, said it will be used to do further reconstruction on the children's dormitories.

“We have several areas [in which] the money will be used but for right now we are doing a lot of repairs at school and we need the money to especially fix up the dormitories, so it will come in really handy. Every year we are thankful for it because it always makes a difference for us. This is towards the betterment of our children, and it means a lot.”

JHTA President Clifton Reader, who has been serving in the capacity for a year, said a part of his mandate speaks to the importance of caring for those who are not in a position to take care of themselves.

“We're making giving back a very important part of our organisation. Once we can afford [to] we give back and we want to make sure that we are not only doing so in St Ann but in all other areas we take care of those who can't care for themselves,” he told the Observer.

A programme will also be introduced this Christmas providing cooked meals to the less fortunate, Reader shared.

“JHTA secured money through TEF (Tourism Enhancement Fund) and the hotels and we will be giving out meals for Christmas Day just to ensure that the homeless and street people have a Christmas meal as well,” he said.