JHTA to donate US$20,000 to The Bahamas

JHTA to donate US$20,000 to The BahamasWednesday, September 11, 2019
|
The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) will be donating US$20,000 to assist in relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.
President of the JHTA, Omar Robinson, says this will be done through the University of the West Indies-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) in St Andrew.
“Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, has been at the fore of efforts to mobilise global support for the recovery efforts through the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the GTRCMC,” Robinson told delegates and stakeholders at the 2019 Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) trade show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James, on September 9.
“This is what we call Caribbean solidarity, and it is our hope and prayer that the resources being channelled to The Bahamas will help safeguard the health and welfare of the residents and contribute to the rebuilding of the country in the shortest possible time,” he said.
