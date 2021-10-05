JIE, New Fortress to honour top engineering students

THE Jamaica Institution of Engineers (JIE) has announced a partnership with Liquefied National Gas (LNG) provider, New Fortress Energy (NFE), that will see three top-performing students from the island's three tertiary institutions which offer engineering programmes, being recognised for their hard work and awarded with the JIE/NFE Engineering Student of the Year award.

The JIE/NFE Engineering Student of the Year award is opened to all final-year students studying an engineering discipline at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona and St Augustine campuses; the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU). The student with the highest grade point average from each institution will be awarded with a trophy during the JIE's annual awards dinner and gala. The three winning students will also have the opportunity to complete an internship with New Fortress Energy, learning the ins and outs of liquefied natural gas.

The two-year partnership, which was announced while the professional engineering body observed its annual Engineers' Week, recently, under the theme 'Engineering a Sustainable Jamaica', also means that New Fortress Energy is now the platinum sponsor of the JIE's awards and gala, held in November each year to spotlight innovation in engineering projects across the public and private sectors.

Speaking at the symbolic signing at the Faculty of Engineering at the UWI, Mona campus, Glaister Ricketts, president of the JIE, said: “We are proud to be partnering with New Fortress Energy to continue to offer this notable award to some of our country's most brilliant young engineering minds. Jamaica continues to benefit greatly from the cultivation of a diverse, highly qualified STEM workforce coming from these institutions, so this award recognition demonstrates that we value their interest in the engineering discipline and potential for outstanding service to Jamaica and the region.”

According to Verona Carter, vice-president at New Fortress Energy, “Since entering the Jamaican market in 2016 we've been focused on STEM education as the pathway to create the next generation of leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs. We recognise the critical importance of the engineering discipline in intellectual development, technological advancement, and the overall economic strength of an economy. We've, therefore, extended over 100 tertiary engineering scholarships to the most vulnerable high-performing students at the three universities as well as established the first cryogenics engineering course in the island in partnership with the UWI. So, this agreement with the JIE is further testament to our commitment to help grow and develop this sector in Jamaica.”

Meanwhile, Dr Adrian Lawrence, dean of the Faculty of Engineering at The UWI, Mona campus, expressed thanks on behalf of the universities saying, “We're very excited about this partnership between the JIE and New Fortress Energy, which will help to further elevate the engineering programmes at our respective institutions. Several of our engineering students are already student chapter members of the JIE and some are even being mentored by professionals within the sector, so to be recognised for their hard work by two of the most respected bodies in the sector means a lot and we want to thank NFE and the JIE for their vision and ongoing support.”