Jimmy Moss-Solomon hailed as patriot, independent thinker

JAMES Moss-Solomon was Tuesday hailed as a patriot and independent thinker who made significant contributions to Jamaica's development in the areas of industry, academia, and public advocacy.

Moss-Solomon, who had undergone surgery at University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) late last month, passed away early Tuesday morning, triggering expressions of shock and sadness.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness described the former GraceKennedy executive and philanthropist, who was invested with the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in 2012, as a true businessman.

“Death has robbed this nation yet again of an astute business leader whose contribution to the business community was revered,” Holness said in a statement.

He noted that Moss-Solomon was a former president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, former chairman of the board of directors of UHWI, founding director of GraceKennedy Foundation, and in more recent years, lectured at Mona School of Business and Management at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

“He also served as chairman of the board of his alma mater, Jamaica College, and several public sector bodies,” the prime minister said, adding that Moss-Solomon, who was “affectionately called Jimmy, has left an unmistakable mark in the business community”.

Opposition spokesman on industry, investment and global logistics, Anthony Hylton described Moss-Solomon's passing as a great loss, not only to the business community, but to the public sector and the wider Jamaican society.

Moss-Solomon, he said, “was one of those Jamaicans who gave freely of his ideas and his experience for the betterment of his country. His advice was not exclusive to any one Administration and in any one area, but transcended the political divide and across subject matters. Jimmy was a free thinker and a big ideas person who was not confined by the strictures of conventions and was always willing to think outside the box. But above all, he was an engaged and involved patriot”.

Hylton said that during his tenure in Government he benefited from Moss-Solomon's sage advice on a range of issues, as he was always willing to respond to a challenge and to serve on special committees and boards critical to the good governance of the country and the economy.

He said Moss-Solomon was one of a handful of independent thinkers who was not afraid to critically examine conventional wisdom, articulate path-breaking ideas, and be accountable for his ideas.

“His work extended beyond Jamaica as he gave yeoman service to Caricom bodies and institutions as well. He will be missed by those of us who would rely on his opinions for fresh ideas and independent thoughts,” Hylton added.

“His passing is noteworthy and represents a loss to the industry and to Jamaica and the region,” Hylton said, and extended condolence from the People's National Party to Moss-Solomon's family, friends, and loved ones.

GraceKennedy Group CEO Senator Don Wehby said Moss-Solomon was not only a dear and beloved member of the GK family, but “he was also my uncle, friend, and mentor”.

“It is hard to imagine a world without Jimmy. He was a giant of a man in his words and deeds who was so loved by his family and all who knew him,” Wehby said, adding that Moss-Solomon was a stalwart of GraceKennedy as he dedicated his life's work to the company, its staff, and the communities they serve.

“He lived our 'We care' mantra to its fullest extent and was always willing to offer help and guidance where it was most needed. Jimmy was especially passionate about young people and helping them to achieve their full potential. So many GraceKennedy team members benefited from his vast knowledge and passion for this great company. He was a mentor and guide to so many of us and was always there to share his knowledge and experience, or a listening ear,” Wehby said.

“Jimmy's gift of empathy and storytelling inspired us all, and his passion for the well-being of the GraceKennedy family and all Jamaicans was unparalleled. His commitment to Jamaica and advocacy for its citizens was exceptional. He served his country and fellow Jamaicans with love and generosity,” Wehby added.

He also noted Moss-Solomon's involvement in music, pointing to the fact that he was a founding member of the 50/50 band.

“My deepest sympathies to all who loved and knew him. Our GK family mourns this immense loss. His legacy will live on through GraceKennedy and especially through the work of the GraceKennedy Foundation, which he was so very passionate about. His impact will continue to be felt for decades to come, in Jamaica and throughout the region,” Wehby said.

“The world has lost a brilliant and incredible man, and a vibrant soul.”

Meanwhile, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), which Moss-Solomon served as vice-president from August 2000-July 2001, said that during his tenure he was “forthright in his views on advancing national growth”.

The PSOJ also said that his nationalistic outlook was reflected through his strong advocacy on issues surrounding education and social upliftment, as he held a firm belief in the link between education and Jamaica's development which he furthered through his service to Mona School of Business and Management as executive in residence.

“Among other significant objectives in this role was his focus on the establishment of an incubation fund to support and promote entrepreneurship, and the establishment of internship, mentorship, and work/study programmes,” the PSOJ said.

“His unwavering commitment and passion for the development of Jamaica's private and public sectors is an exceptional legacy that has been etched in Jamaica's history. The country has lost a true patriot who gave willingly of his knowledge and expertise to further the nation's growth,” the private sector umbrella group stated.

Olivia “Babsy” Grange, the minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, said she was deeply saddened at Moss-Solomon's passing and noted that he was recently appointed chairman of the council of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ).

“Jimmy started a process to make the IOJ more nimble and responsive to the people of Jamaica,” she said, adding that while the IOJ and the ministry will miss his leadership, they will continue the necessary transformational work that he started.

Meanwhile, The UWI's Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles said Moss-Solomon was known for his outstanding triangular contribution to industry, academia, and public advocacy.

“His energy and ideas touched every aspect of the development agenda of post colonialism. His central cause was focused around progressive policy, and to this end he dedicated much of his life to the service of The University of the West Indies in the regional transformation process,” Sir Hilary said, adding that Moss-Solomon's contribution to Mona School of Business and Management and the UHWI “cannot be measured in terms of time allotted, but in the impact of his committed consciousness that insisted upon fairness, positive change, and the fellowship of the democratic collegial culture that is a part of academia”.