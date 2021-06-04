J&J vaccines to arrive in Jamaica in August – Health Minister

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is to arrive in Jamaica come August, according to Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton.

Tufton shared that the country had already made a down payment of $300 million to the African Medical Supplies Platform, the medium through which the vaccines are being procured.

“We’ve made over 300 million as an initial payment, which will start delivery in August, which is a challenge. There is certainty beyond August, but up to August we will have to manage what we have and pursue the other channels but I can say with certainty that we’re locked into a fairly significant supply of Johnson and Johnson which will be scheduled overtime. So we won’t get everything in August, you’re getting it month over month, right through until next year,” said Tufton.

“We’re working a number of other angles to try and get additional amounts before that. The US is one, COVAX continues and we are having conversations with them about when the next schedule should conclude and there are some other avenues being pursued to see how we can bolster supplies between now and August,” added Tufton.

Previously it was announced that the Johnson and Johnson vaccines would arrive in the island by late July.