J&J vaccines to arrive in Jamaica in August – Health Minister

J&J vaccines to arrive in Jamaica in August – Health MinisterFriday, June 04, 2021
|
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is to arrive in Jamaica come August, according to Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton.
Tufton shared that the country had already made a down payment of $300 million to the African Medical Supplies Platform, the medium through which the vaccines are being procured.
“We’ve made over 300 million as an initial payment, which will start delivery in August, which is a challenge. There is certainty beyond August, but up to August we will have to manage what we have and pursue the other channels but I can say with certainty that we’re locked into a fairly significant supply of Johnson and Johnson which will be scheduled overtime. So we won’t get everything in August, you’re getting it month over month, right through until next year,” said Tufton.
“We’re working a number of other angles to try and get additional amounts before that. The US is one, COVAX continues and we are having conversations with them about when the next schedule should conclude and there are some other avenues being pursued to see how we can bolster supplies between now and August,” added Tufton.
Previously it was announced that the Johnson and Johnson vaccines would arrive in the island by late July.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy