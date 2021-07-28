JLP affiliates slam PNP attack on Rhoda Crawford

MANCHESTER Central Member Parliament Rhoda Moy Crawford and two organisations affiliated to the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) came out swinging Monday against criticism of her performance in the constituency by two Opposition members.

The National Organisation of Women (NOW) condemned the comments of aspiring People's National Party (PNP) vice-presidents Ian Hayles and Richard Azan at a PNP conference, describing them as “archaic, desperate and reflective of how the present PNP views youth and women in politics”.

“The fact that Hayles and Azan categorised MP Crawford as 'nothing' and having mental challenges is a feeble attempt at trying to cover for the decimation of their proxy leader, Peter Bunting, who was severely thrashed by Rhoda-Moy Crawford,” NOW Vice-President Gabrielle Hylton said in a statement.

“The truth is, if we review the recent history of the PNP, their members take pride in tearing down women on political platforms at every opportunity,” she stated.

“It is worth noting that MP Crawford is currently the youngest Member of Parliament and, by all accounts, her record shows that she has already been doing significant work across her constituency. We expect that the PNP's Women Movement and the PNP YO will join with us in condemning these despicable comments, and stand up against any attempt to belittle the contribution of women in politics,” Hylton added.

She said that NOW is demanding a formal apology from Hayles and Azan, both of whom lost their seats in Westmoreland and Clarendon in the September 3, 2020 General Election.

Claiming that both men were “hand-picked” by PNP President Mark Golding to serve as vice-presidents, Hylton said that Golding should immediately distance himself from their comments.

Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the JLP, meanwhile, said it viewed the attack on Crawford as “being nothing short of distasteful, repugnant and detestable”.

“Their actions and disrespectful remarks embody the historical disposition of the PNP, and its lack of grace and respect towards women in representational politics,” said Young Jamaica President Rohan Walsh.

“We are calling on the current PNP Women's Movement president, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, to verify whether this is the new accepted approach of the PNP in handling women in politics,” Walsh said.

“Young Jamaica is also cautioning PNP President Mark Golding to be wary of the individuals he supports to be at the helm of his political party. The Jamaican people deserve a socially intelligent Opposition and, if these two aspiring VPs actions are what the PNP has to offer the Jamaican people, then our constitutional democracy may very well be in great danger,” he said.

Crawford, who had delivered a shock defeat to the PNP's Peter Bunting in the 2020 General Election by close to 1,000 votes, was severely criticised by the two former MPs at the constituency meeting.

“How can you change a minister for a bench-warmer?” Hayles reportedly stated during his address to the meeting.

“She's a bamboo fire in Central Manchester,” Azan said, suggesting that her popularity was already waning in the constituency.