JLP cleaning house? Chang expected to exit politics after next election

JLP cleaning house? Chang expected to exit politics after next electionThursday, February 06, 2020
|
Member of Parliament (MP) for St James North Western and National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, says he will be exiting representational politics following the next general election.
Chang made the announcement while speaking on a popular radio programme on Wednesday evening (Feb 5).
The news comes as another member of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Rudyard ‘Ruddy’ Spencer, recently resigned from representational politics with immediate effect.
Sixty-seven-year-old Chang, who is a trained medical doctor, entered politics in 1976.
In 1980, at the age of 27, Chang was elected MP for Western Hanover and served that constituency until 1989.
In 2002, he was successful in turning the St James North Western seat green, pushing out the People’s National Party incumbent, Anthony Henry, who held the seat from 1993.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy