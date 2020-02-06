JLP cleaning house? Chang expected to exit politics after next election

Member of Parliament (MP) for St James North Western and National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, says he will be exiting representational politics following the next general election.

Chang made the announcement while speaking on a popular radio programme on Wednesday evening (Feb 5).

The news comes as another member of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Rudyard ‘Ruddy’ Spencer, recently resigned from representational politics with immediate effect.

Sixty-seven-year-old Chang, who is a trained medical doctor, entered politics in 1976.

In 1980, at the age of 27, Chang was elected MP for Western Hanover and served that constituency until 1989.

In 2002, he was successful in turning the St James North Western seat green, pushing out the People’s National Party incumbent, Anthony Henry, who held the seat from 1993.