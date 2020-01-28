JLP eyeing Kingston Central among other ‘safe seats’

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is hoping to take the Kingston Central constituency in the upcoming general election, which has not yet been announced.

In addressing JLP supporters at the party’s Area Council One meeting on Sunday (Jan 26), Kingston Mayor, Delroy Williams, further revealed that the Kingston Central seat was just one of a few ‘safe seats’ held by the People’s National Party (PNP) that the party was interested in.

“The area council is going for seats within Area Council One that are regarded as traditional PNP seats,” said Williams.

“Yes, Kingston Central is one and we not hiding it. So, the PNP is aware that Area Council One is coming for Kingston Central,” added Williams to an energized audience.

Williams encouraged the audience to channel their energy and excitement into their groundwork, which he added would be instrumental in delivering the next election to the party leader.

Turning away from the energized crowd, Williams told the party leader who was sitting among others on stage that he was “confident” that the council could add more seats to the count for the JLP in the next election.

Williams also used the opportunity to express thanks for the party leader’s work in spearheading the infrastructural transformation of the country and the transformation of the municipality, adding that he was very proud to be mayor.

The Kingston Central constituency is considered a safe seat that has been lead by the outgoing Rev. Ronald Thwaties since 1997.

PNP candidate Imani Duncan Price is to replace the four-term Member of Parliament (MP), Ronald Thwaites, who has indicated that he will be leaving representational politics at the end of his current term.