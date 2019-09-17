JLP remembers Kenneth Baugh at memorial service tonight

JLP remembers Kenneth Baugh at memorial service tonightTuesday, September 17, 2019
|
It will be a solemn occasion at the headquarters
of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) on Tuesday night, September 17 as members and
well-wishers offer their condolences to the surviving family of the late Dr. Kenneth
Baugh.
According to the JLP’s official Facebook page, the fellowship, which also features an open mic session, takes place on Belmont Road at around 7 pm.
Widow Vilma Baugh and members of the bereaved family will be in attendance.
The event is being touted as an ‘Evening of Tributes & Fellowship’ in memory of Dr. Baugh, who died on Sunday, September 1.
The JLP further noted that the official funeral service will be held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Chapel in St. Andrew on Thursday, September 19.
