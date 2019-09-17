JLP remembers Kenneth Baugh at memorial service tonight

It will be a solemn occasion at the headquarters

of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) on Tuesday night, September 17 as members and

well-wishers offer their condolences to the surviving family of the late Dr. Kenneth

Baugh.

According to the JLP’s official Facebook page, the fellowship, which also features an open mic session, takes place on Belmont Road at around 7 pm.

Widow Vilma Baugh and members of the bereaved family will be in attendance.

The event is being touted as an ‘Evening of Tributes & Fellowship’ in memory of Dr. Baugh, who died on Sunday, September 1.

View this post on Instagram Today members of the Jamaica Labour Party lead by @andrewholnessjm paid tribute to former Deputy PM and Member of Parliament Dr Ken Baugh by signing the condolence book at Party Headquarters. Widower Mrs Baugh and members of his family were also present.A post shared by Jamaica Labour Party (@jlpjamaica) on Sep 15, 2019 at 8:32pm PDT

The JLP further noted that the official funeral service will be held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Chapel in St. Andrew on Thursday, September 19.