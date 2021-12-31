PHOTOS: JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation shares the love

PHOTOS: JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation shares the loveFriday, December 31, 2021
|
Kim Mair (third left), CEO, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, presents a care package to one of the elderly
gentlemen who came out to the RJR Communications Group's outside broadcast, where donations were
made to elderly listeners who were on location.
Kim Mair (in Santa hat), CEO, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, distributes care packages to windscreen wipers in the Corporate Area recently, as part of the foundation's Share the Love initiative, which this year saw it donating care packages to more than 1,100 individuals islandwide, to the tune of $4.5m, in partnership with charities and support of team members. (Photos: Collin Reid)
These two windscreen wipers in the Corporate Area are happy recipients of JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation care packages.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy