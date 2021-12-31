PHOTOS: JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation shares the love

Kim Mair (third left), CEO, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, presents a care package to one of the elderly

gentlemen who came out to the RJR Communications Group's outside broadcast, where donations were

made to elderly listeners who were on location.

Kim Mair (in Santa hat), CEO, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, distributes care packages to windscreen wipers in the Corporate Area recently, as part of the foundation's Share the Love initiative, which this year saw it donating care packages to more than 1,100 individuals islandwide, to the tune of $4.5m, in partnership with charities and support of team members. (Photos: Collin Reid)

These two windscreen wipers in the Corporate Area are happy recipients of JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation care packages.