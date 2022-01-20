JN continues immunisation efforts as fourth wave soars

JN continues immunisation efforts as fourth wave soarsThursday, January 20, 2022
|
With just under 1,400 people vaccinated over the past three months through its series of immunisation drives, the JN Foundation will commence a new round of efforts to encourage and assist to increase the numbers of Jamaicans vaccinated.
The latest drive by the JN Foundation comes as the country battles its highest ever number of daily infections, with a record of more than 1,700 on Tuesday, January 10 accompanied by a positivity rate that rose above 60 per cent. The positivity on Thursday, January 13 was 68.6 per cent.
The foundation is maintaining its focus on rural parishes, however, where the vaccination take up continues to be lowest. The organisation and its team of volunteers, supported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will be going back to Mandeville, Manchester, stopping this time at DeCarteret College on Friday.
“With still under 20 per cent of the entire population unvaccinated, we have to continue the drive and the message to get our citizens protected,” said senior manager for group risk and compliance at The Jamaica National Group, Natoya Brown.
“Vaccination is our surest way to finally ending the pandemic and its impact on our country,” added Brown.
Over the past three months, the JN Foundation has conducted four drives in Westmoreland, Manchester and Clarendon —parishes which all had less than 25 per cent of their populations receiving at least one dose of a vaccine at that time.
In addition to those events, the organisation supported at least one vaccination drive in the Corporate Area, lending assistance to the Rotary Club of Trafalgar New Heights at the Maverley Primary and Junior High School in St Andrew, where 110 residents received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Brown reiterated that JN will be maintaining its message in the media and across its social media platforms, as well as creating opportunities for persons to receive a dose of a vaccine.
“Now, more than ever, we have to take responsibility for our actions by protecting ourselves and our loved ones. Let us get vaccinated without delay,” she said. “All our futures depend on it.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy