JN Foundation gifts students with laptops

Sixteen students were gifted laptops by the JN Foundation for Christmas to enable them to be better equipped for online learning in the new year.

Among the recipients were twins Christroy and Terri-Anne Crosby, eighth grade students of the Greater Portmore High school in St Catherine.

“I'm very grateful for the laptop as I'm now able to do my schoolwork without having to borrow my mother's phone to log on to my classes,” said an elated Terri-Anne.

For the twins' mother, Chrystal Clarke, the laptops could not have come at a better time.

“I'm really thankful and overwhelmed because the phones were proving rather difficult for them,” she said in excitement.

Sherene Ramdon, a grade eight student at the St Mary High School, said the laptop will allow her more latitude to be able to do more research for her schoolwork.

“I'm very excited. It is going to be of good use. It is going to benefit me in so many ways. I was lacking before but this laptop will greatly help me in my education,” said Sherene as she explained that it was becoming difficult to do online classes with her phone, as it does not have the features of a laptop.

Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, said the organisation was happy to provide the devices to the students to enhance their educational pursuits.

“The pandemic has posed a challenge to the education of our nation's children. Many were left behind when face-to-face classes were suspended. This difficulty was due to the lack of access to basic resources such as a laptops. We hope that with these laptops will assist these students to achieve their full potential,” said Allen.

Chevanese Peters, programmes coordinator at the JN Foundation, said the recipients were selected from a list of referrals. She further added that 10 other laptops were distributed in partnership with Television Jamaica's Christmas Wish List and one through Love 101FM 'Hello Neighbour Programme'.

“Christmas is a season for giving, and the JN Foundation was happy to bring a smile to the faces of these children who have been negatively affected by the pandemic. We know these resources that were presented to them will be useful in the continuation of their education,” said Peters.