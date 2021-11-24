JN Foundation offers grant funding for community projects

THE JN Foundation, through the JN Circle, is inviting members to submit proposals for projects which will improve their communities and to access grant funding of up to $1.5 million to address issues related to health and safety, and education and sports development at the community level.

Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, said the foundation has been working in collaboration with JN Circle to implement the projects. The deadline for the proposals is November 30.

For proposals to be considered they must meet the following criteria: Projects must fit within the themes/focal areas; must be sustainable and impactful; should have measurable and realistic outcomes; and the project budget should be aligned with the grant amount.

“The proposals must be an initiative being implemented by chapters of the JN Circle and their partner organisations. Projects should be for the benefit of the community and not an individual,” she pointed out.

She urged persons to visit the JN Circle website at https://www.myjncircle.com to learn about the JN Circle, and join a local chapter so they can be a part of an initiative in their community.

“The foundation prepared JN Circle members to identify and develop projects which will create [a] positive impact in their communities,” Allen said. “We hosted training sessions to ensure the ideas presented were sustainable, measurable and importantly, they would achieve the JN Circle mandate of community building.”

Welcoming the initiative, Phillip Service, president of JN Circle Falmouth, noted the positive impact which the funds could create. He added that all JN Circle members should use this opportunity to access needed funding for their respective community projects.

“This is an opportunity for community leaders to add some value to what is being offered at the community level. Certainly, it will make a significant contribution to education, or any of the social issues being faced by the community,” he said.

“This is also an opportunity to also develop leaders who are consciously able to respond to those issues,” he added.

The JN Foundation established the pool of $15 million to be accessed by chapters of JN Circle for the funding of initiatives which will serve to improve their communities. A selection committee is in place to review applications and determine the winning projects.

JN Circle is a network of clubs which comprise JN members and customers of the companies in the Jamaica National Group. It was introduced in August 2019 and allows members and customers, who share JN's values, to take action aimed at improving outcomes for themselves and for all Jamaicans, wherever they reside. There are 16 JN Circle clubs across the country.