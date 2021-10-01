JN Group offering almost 100 free mammograms this month

THE Jamaica National Group is partnering with the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) to increase the number of Jamaican women, 40 years and older, who are screened for breast cancer this year.

Through its breast cancer awareness campaign, Power of Pink, the JN Group will be gifting 96 women customers across its member companies with free mammograms this month.

Saniah Spencer, chief of group marketing, said the JN Group remains committed to doing its part to increase awareness of the disease, as well as to help raise funds for research into its origin, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care.

“The theme for the JN Group's Power of Pink campaign this year is Pink40: Beyond the Ribbon, and our aim is to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and assist as many women as possible to do their mammograms,” Spencer said.

She added that 40 women will be selected by JN Bank to receive a free mammogram, while an additional 40 JN Money Services customers will receive complimentary mammograms, and 16 JN Circle members will also be gifted mammograms.

The JN Group will also be making special donations to the JCS and Reach to Recovery to assist with breast cancer treatment.

Michael Leslie, acting executive director of the JCS, said mammograms are the gold standard for screening for breast cancer. He said the procedure saves lives by discovering the cancer as early as possible.

“Lumps in the breast as small as a pin head can be detected by mammography,” he said.

Leslie added that finding breast cancer early reduces a woman's risk of dying from the disease. He further recommended that women also practise monthly breast self-examinations, get breast examinations done by an experienced health care professional twice per year, and commence their annual mammograms once they reach the age of 40.

A Jamaica National Group release said a total of 1,771 women between the ages of 40 and 49 were screened for breast cancer by the JCS in 2019, and encouraged the 24,611 Jamaican women who will turn 40 this year to start an annual screening regimen.