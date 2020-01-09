JN urges customers to be wary of cyberattacks

JN urges customers to be wary of cyberattacksThursday, January 09, 2020
|
The Cybersecurity Unit of the Jamaica National Group has placed their customers on alert for potential cyber hacks that could come as a result of the tension between the United States and Iran.
The bank said in a statement to members that with Iran vowing to retaliate following the US strike that killed a high-ranking official, one of their means could be to try and disrupt financial services through the process of hacking.
Therefore, JN is calling on members to be vigilant as they go about using email communications.
