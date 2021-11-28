JN WAY ambassador to study law at Birmingham U

Christina Blake has always had plans to pursue law at a United Kingdom-based university. However, she did not expect that she would be afforded that opportunity until at least another three years.

Without even applying for the programme, the full-time third-year law student at The University of the West Indies (UWI), and more recently the University of Birmingham, received an e-mail in July, advising her that she had been offered the European Commission Erasmus+ Grant.

The programme provides opportunities for students and staff from other countries to train or teach in higher education institutions in Europe and vice versa, to foster cultural and academic exchanges.

“I was given the opportunity to study at a university in Spain or the University of Birmingham,” the 20-year-old said. “I decided to study at the University of Birmingham. I basically had to apply for university all over again. Therefore, I was asked to submit my transcript, which was then sent to the University of Birmingham for their approval. I then had to get approval from the dean of the Faculty at Law here at UWI,” Blake explained.

She is currently spending one semester at the University of Birmingham Law School, which is ranked in the top 100 law schools globally; and stated that she is enjoying the experience.

“I was extremely excited about the opportunity; and I am anxious at the same time. Birmingham is a very multi-cultural community and I thought that it would give me a more holistic experience; heighten my prospects; and provide me an 'edge' as an attorney,” she shared.

The JN WAY Region One team lead ambassador said that she is still serving in her capacity, at Region One, although she is studying overseas.

Launched in 2014, JN WAY is a youth banking programme aimed to promote financial literacy and empowerment to tertiary students and young adults, while positioning JN Bank as the preferred financial institution for young people.

Blake said being a JN WAY ambassador has aided her in navigating school abroad.

“The programme forced me outside of my comfort zone and sharpened my networking, time management and communication skills. This has allowed me to participate in round-table discussions with eminent legal academics in the United Kingdom and represent The University of the West Indies at a 'Go Global Fair' on the 21st of October. There, I shared with students what it was like as a young person in Jamaica, studying at university. I also wore my IRep JN shirt and many students were intrigued about my role as an ambassador,” she explained.

The Clarendonian said that as team lead for Region One of JN WAY, she is entrusted with ensuring that the ambassadors she is in charge of are adequately informed about the activities in the region. She also collects and submit their reports at the end of each month.

Blake said that she is also responsible for imparting specific information to ambassadors, including: how they can get their leads and secure confirmed accounts; as well as ensure that they engage in their assigned JN WAY activities.

The Glenmuir High alumnus is also one of the Governor General's IBelieve Initiative Ambassadors.

She is also the outgoing Domestic Affairs chairperson for the Rex Nettleford Hall, at The UWI; and a “UWI Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow Ambassador”.

She is slated to complete her training in law in 2024.