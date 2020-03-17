JOA in key Olympic discussion regarding coronavirus

Olympic Games organisers will meet via teleconference Tuesday (March 17) to discuss the latest coronavirus developments and the possible impact on the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will talk with international sports federations, including the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), which will be a second executive board meeting in the last two weeks.

Christopher Samuda, JOA president will be a part of the discussion. He told BUZZ he will report to the nation as soon as the teleconference meeting is over.

Jamaica is currently pondering whether to send its athletes to the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’, known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. Jamaica and Japan have had very good relationships and the Japanese government had promised to host training camps for Jamaica’s Olympic and Paralympic teams ahead of the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Last Saturday, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Olympics will go ahead from July 24 to August 9 as planned. The main focus of the meeting is to discuss disruption to qualifying events for the Games. The Japan section of the Olympic Torch relay is due to start on March 26.