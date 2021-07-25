PHOTO: JOB DONE!

Sunday, July 25, 2021

This firefighter's job is over, as he wallks past the administrative building of the Hydel Group of Schools at Ferry, St Catherine that caught fire Thursday morning. The blaze caused damage estimated at $50 million. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

