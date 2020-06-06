Jodian Fearon to be laid to rest today

Jodian Fearon to be laid to rest todaySaturday, June 06, 2020
The
body of Jodian Fearon will be laid to rest today, June 6, more than a month
after the young woman passed under controversial circumstances after giving
birth.
The family of Fearon have requested that the church where the service is held not be disclosed to prevent people turning up and breaking the COVID-19 protocols which limit the number of people who can attend a funeral to 15. That protocol will see the number increase to 50 as of tomorrow, June 7.
Fearon passed away on April 25 at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) after she was reportedly refused delivery services, upon suspicion of having COVID-19, at the private Andrews Memorial Hospital, which said it did not have the resources to handle virus cases.
She was transferred to the Spanish Town Hospital where she gave birth, before later being moved to the UHWI where she passed away.
Fearonâ€™s COVID-19 tests results later came back negative. An autopsy subsequently revealed that the 23-year-old passed away from heart failure.
Investigations have been launched into the circumstances surrounding her death after mounting social media outcry.
