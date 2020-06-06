Jodian Fearon to be laid to rest today

The

body of Jodian Fearon will be laid to rest today, June 6, more than a month

after the young woman passed under controversial circumstances after giving

birth.

The family of Fearon have requested that the church where the service is held not be disclosed to prevent people turning up and breaking the COVID-19 protocols which limit the number of people who can attend a funeral to 15. That protocol will see the number increase to 50 as of tomorrow, June 7.

Fearon passed away on April 25 at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) after she was reportedly refused delivery services, upon suspicion of having COVID-19, at the private Andrews Memorial Hospital, which said it did not have the resources to handle virus cases.

Rest Well my sweet Jodianâ€” Ashana Raybe (@Ashiiboo358) I love and miss you so much. Our family will never be the same without you. I know youâ€™re having a grand time in heaven with the angels because as we all know, you are the LIFE OF THE PARTY. #JusticeforJodian âœŠŸ¾ #SipJodian Ÿ’”Ÿ•Š pic.twitter.com/FLx1mQJ8HuJune 6, 2020

She was transferred to the Spanish Town Hospital where she gave birth, before later being moved to the UHWI where she passed away.

Fearonâ€™s COVID-19 tests results later came back negative. An autopsy subsequently revealed that the 23-year-old passed away from heart failure.

Investigations have been launched into the circumstances surrounding her death after mounting social media outcry.