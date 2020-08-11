Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as running mate

Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as running mateTuesday, August 11, 2020
|
Senator Kamala Harris is the one chosen as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.
She is the first black woman to serve in the role. Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.
The former California attorney-general has been urging police reform amidst anti-racism protests.
Come November, Biden will face President Donald Trump in the election.
Vice-President Mike Pence remains the Republican incumbent’s running mate.
Fifty-five-year-old Harris, seen as a rising star within the Democratic party, but dropped out of the presidential race in December.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy