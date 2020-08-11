Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as running mate

Senator Kamala Harris is the one chosen as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.

She is the first black woman to serve in the role. Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.

The former California attorney-general has been urging police reform amidst anti-racism protests.

Come November, Biden will face President Donald Trump in the election.

Vice-President Mike Pence remains the Republican incumbent’s running mate.

Fifty-five-year-old Harris, seen as a rising star within the Democratic party, but dropped out of the presidential race in December.