Joe Biden denied government aircraft to take him to inauguration

With only one day left in the White House, US President Donald Trump is turning up his petty levels.

According to TMZ, Joe Biden will not be afforded the traditional military aircraft to take him to his inauguration. Instead, the incoming president will take a private jet.

Now we know what you are thinking… Is it safe? Especially with news of planned protests that are slated to take place in capitals across the US.

Well, that’s why the incoming president usually gets the whole miliary shebang-for safety. And now, Trump is breaking that protocol too. Nevermind that Trump was afforded that convention.