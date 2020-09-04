Joe Biden says a black man invented the light bulb

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is working hard for those black votes, BUZZ Fam.

His most recent platitude came at the Grace Lutheran Church while speaking with community leaders after a private meeting with the family of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old father who was shot seven times in front of his children this month.

There, Biden claimed that a black man invented the light bulb and “not a white guy named Edison”.

“Why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes?” he questioned. “A black man invested the light bulb not a white guy named Edison.”

“There’s so much. Did anybody know?”

Thomas Edison, known as the ‘Father of Invention,’ was first credited with creating a light bulb in 1879 and patented it in January 27, 1880.

But Biden is calling for a revision of how history is taught in America that will include the achievements of Black people too.

“That Black Wall Street in Oklahoma was burned to the ground. [Did] anybody know these things? Because we don’t teach them,” Biden said.

“We’ve got to give people facts. Teach them what’s out there,” he added.

Some historians have argued that Edison’s inventions were the result of a team effort which was at the least loose with its use of others’ inventions – and that his cash advantage of wealthy backers played a part too.

“He was in a very competitive race where he borrowed—some said stole—ideas from other inventors who were also working on an incandescent bulb,’ Freeberg told US News.