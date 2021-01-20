Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the US shortly before noon today (January 20). Minutes earlier, Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president, the first woman to hold that office.

“This is America’s Day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope.

Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested and it has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate a triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, a cause of democracy, ” he said.

Biden emphasised the need for unity as America embarks on a path of recovery in his inaugural address.

“Without unity, there is no nation only a state of chaos-unity is the path forward.”

“We learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile and at this moment, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said.