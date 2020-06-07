Joe Biden to meet with George Floyd’s family before funeral

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

will travel to Houston on Monday to meet with the family of George Floyd, the

man whose killing by a Minneapolis police officer has set off protests across

the country, a campaign aide said Sunday.

Biden will offer his condolences in person a day before the third and final funeral service for Floyd. He’ll also tape a video to play at the ceremony, the Biden aide said.

The former vice president will not stay for the service out of concern for disrupting the event since he has Secret Service protection that would require security sweeps, said a person familiar with the decision.

Biden’s trip to the Texas city where Floyd spent much of his life will bolster his efforts to strike a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump, whose response to Floyd’s killing has centered around encouraging a strong show of force against looting and violence. Trump won’t attend the funeral either, and hasn’t indicated that he plans to meet with the Floyds in person.

Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. His death set off protests across the US and the world, some of them accompanied by violence and looting. Governors in many states have deployed the National Guard to deal with the unrest, although massive demonstrations on Saturday were largely peaceful.

The funeral in Houston is part of several days of memorials, beginning with a service in Minneapolis, where Floyd lived and was killed on Thursday. There was another service on Saturday in the small town of Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd was born.