Johnson & Johnson develop single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson and Johnson did it. They produced a COVID-19 vaccine that only requires a single shot. The vaccine was found to be 66 per cent effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial.

However, it’s 85 per cent effective against severe disease and was found to be 72 per cent effective against moderate and severe disease in the US, the company said.

Unlike the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna people do not have to worry about coming back for a second dose.

“We really wanted it to be a single dose. So we optimised our antigen so that we get enough immunogenicity after one dose, as opposed to two,” Dr Mathai Mammen, the company’s global head of research and development told CNN.

And another plus with this vaccine, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it does not have to be stored in freezers. It can be stored for three months at refrigerator temperatures of 36 degrees to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.