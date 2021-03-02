Johnson & Johnson rival will help make its vaccine

Pharmaceutical company Merck will help its rival Johnson & Johnson to make its vaccine. The announcement will be made by US President Joe Biden today.

The announcement follows the approval of the J&J single-shot vaccine as the US tries to ramp up production of its third approved vaccine.

Merck will dedicate two facilities in the US to J&J’s vaccine, with one facility making the actual vaccine and the other providing “fill-finish” services, the last stage of the production process during which the vaccine is placed in vials.

J&J’s entire inventory of 3.9 million doses will be shipped to the US this week with another sixteen million doses expected by month’s end.