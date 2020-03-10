Johnson Smith: Jamaica remains ‘committed to the Commonwealth’

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has affirmed Jamaica’s commitment to the Commonwealth.

In her Commonwealth Day message, she emphasised that Jamaica remains unswerving and anticipates reconnecting with all its partners at the next meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM2020) in June in Kigali, Rwanda.

She noted that the Commonwealth has worked assiduously to raise global awareness about the vulnerabilities and development needs of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) such as Jamaica, while facilitating the creation of partnerships that can deliver needed solutions.

“It remains at the forefront of policy research and global advocacy to assist small states to build resilience, access financing, alleviate debt burdens and devise measures to respond to natural disasters and the impacts of climate change,” Johnson Smith noted.

She also pointed out that through its institutional documents, programmes and policies, the Commonwealth promotes mutual understanding and respect for different cultures, while rejecting intolerance, prejudice and racism.

This year Jamaica joins 54 other independent nations in observing Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 9 under the theme “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming”.