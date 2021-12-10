Johnson Smith moves to clear air on care packages for Jamaican students in Cuba

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith has sought to dispel fears that the Andrew Holness Administration has not done enough to get well-needed supplies to Jamaican students in Cuba.

In a release yesterday Johnson Smith expressed “deep disappointment” that care packages sent to Jamaican students in Cuba have still not reached them despite efforts made by the ministry and its Embassy in Havana, to achieve timely delivery.

According to Johnson Smith, “the shipment which includes the 100 care packages and 152 personal care items, collected for Jamaican medical students, arrived in Cuba on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. However, the clearance of the shipment by the authorities in Cuba is completely outside of the control of the foreign ministry”.

She added: “As recently as December 6, 2021, the ministry advised parents and students of next steps for the clearing of the shipment, subject to the absence of any item(s) which may be of sanitary/phytosanitary interest to [Cuban] Customs.”

Johnson Smith said that the 40ft container shipped by the ministry, donations to the students as well as students' personal suitcases/packages, medical equipment and supplies being donated to the Government and people of Cuba by Jamaica, and essential items for use by the embassy, all of which have been subject to the same delays.

She said that yesterday the customs broker in Cuba confirmed that by early next week, the items would be released for further distribution.

The foreign minister indicated that the Jamaican Embassy in Cuba and the Consular Affairs Department have expended significant and extensive efforts over the past few months to meet the requirements established by the host country, at every stage of the process.

Johnson Smith sought to assure the students and their families that the Jamaican officials will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to assist the students as far as possible.

“The ministry understands the anxiety surrounding the shipment and will provide further updates until the process is completed,” declared Johnson Smith.