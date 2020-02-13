JOKE’S ON YOU: FA contacts Dele Alli over controversial coronavirus video

JOKE’S ON YOU: FA contacts Dele Alli over controversial coronavirus videoThursday, February 13, 2020
|
Dele Alli is feeling the heat after joking about the coronavirus on social media. The 23-year-old was contacted by the football association about a Snapchat video he posted on Saturday (Feb 8).
In the video, Ali joked about the outbreak of the virus and also appeared to mock an Asian man. Many have viewed the Tottenham midfielder’s video as distasteful as the coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 1000 people so far.
Alli has since apologized for the video. “It wasn’t funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club,” he said. “It isn’t something that should be joked about. I’m sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers to everyone in China.”
Despite the apology, Alli could be facing suspension as the FA investigate the controversial video.
