Jones Town 'hero' among 50 Sagicor awardees

Chavando Thompson would often turn a deaf ear to the loud ruckus in his Jones Town community in St Andrew as this was the norm for the area.

But on July 13, last year, the unusual cries for help prompted the 28-year-old to make some checks.

To his surprise, he realised that one of his neighbours' house was on fire, with a one-year-old boy, a four-year-old girl and a 13-year-old trapped inside.

Not caring about the danger, Thompson rushed to their rescue and successfully pulled them from the burning building.

For his bravery Thompson was among 50 Jamaicans who received the Sagicor Community Heroes Award on Tuesday.

“I was at home lying down and watching the TV that evening, until mi hear commotion outside so mi seh mi nah come out because dem people yah war too much. But mi deh deh until mi hear somebody a bawl out 'help!', suh mi a seh a wah really a gwan? “ Thompson told the Jamaica Observer after the award ceremony which was held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

“Suh mi guh through the gate and see a youth a run pass mi with a bucket a water. To the direction weh him run, only thing mi a see a just smoke. When mi reach out deh mi hear a man a bawl out, 'The pickney dem still inna the house, dem still inna the house!' Them grandfather was outside. The same youth who did have the water, mi tek it from him and throw it pon myself and a suh now mi just run in,” he added.

Thompson explained that when he entered the burning building, which was filled with thick black smoke, he saw the oldest sibling crouched over his younger siblings while hugging them tightly at the same time.

“Mi turn to him [the 13-year-old] and seh 'Get one towel'. And mi see him run and get some water and wet up the towel and cover dem and a suh the four a we run out,” said Thompson as he pointed out that his main concern was if the building would collapse on them.

He said they managed to escape the house without any injuries.

The fire, Thompson learnt, started after the siblings' grandfather who passed this year, fell asleep while cooking.

He said he was lauded by the residents for his effort and now, the children always greet him whenever they see him in the community.

“The people dem tell me good job. Mi feel very good. Dem (the siblings) nu pass mi anywhere dem see mi at all,” said Thompson.

Asked how he feels about receiving the Sagicor award for his bravery, Thompson said, “It feels good, this is one of the best Christmas gifts I've received.”

Thompson is encouraging other Jamaicans to look out for each other, especially children because “they are the future”.