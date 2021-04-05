JORDAN MILLER MUSIC STUDIO OPENS

Built to promote fine music, with an emphasis on gospel, the Jordan Miller Music Studio was opened last Wednesday at Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew.

The studio was sponsored by Boulevard Baptist Church members, Sagicor International executive Rohan Miller and his businesswoman wife Debra, and named in honour of their late son who passed away in 2016 at age 14. The former Jamaica College student would have been 19 on March 31.

The dedication service which was recorded at the church on Wednesday will be shown virtually on Sunday.