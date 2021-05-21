Jose Marti claims Digicel BiP2Win $1-million prize

TECHNOLOGY has changed the way students interact, learn and compete but that was no problem for the students of Jose Marti Technical High who harnessed the power of the Internet to claim the top spot and a $1-million grand prize in Digicel's BiP2Win For Your School competition.

Four hundred and fifty schools islandwide entered the competition in February, submitting two-minute videos explaining how the Digicel suite of apps can improve learning in their schools.

After five weeks of campaigning for votes among student bodies, alumni members, friends and families, Jose Marti Technical High, Jamaica College, and Convent of Mercy Academy “Alpha” reigned victorious, claiming the top three prizes of $1 million, $500,000, and 50 Samsung tablets, respectively.

At the official grand prize handover ceremony at Jose Marti's campus, Digicel Jamaica CEO Jabbor Kayumov noted that: “Jamaica has a strong tradition of inter-school competition which created the perfect environment for a fierce BiP2Win competition. We were, therefore, happy to utilise our suite of apps to help recreate some of those competition experiences as students remained socially distant. During a period where student athletics were still on hold, the competition provided the perfect avenue to rally school spirit and mobilise students and families to support their favourite schools.”

“Congratulations to Jose Marti on their well-deserved win, the students went all out to mobilise support for their entry and their considerable efforts have paid off,” said Kayumov.

While participating in the celebrations, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams acknowledged that the BiP2Win competition was part of an “intensification” in the pivot towards operating digitally as a society.

“I must commend Digicel for this very creative way of helping students to connect to their school, while they use Digicel's digital channels for e-learning and other purposes.

“The contribution you are making today goes beyond an immediate response to the COVID-19 crisis and its disruptive effect on education in Jamaica. It is an investment in the future of Jamaica. The COVID-19 crisis has created an opportunity to accelerate the push towards digital literacy among our children. We cannot afford to wait for the perfect time when all the stars are in alignment to ensure that all our children get access to the most up-to-date technology.”

Representatives of Jose Marti's sixth form student executive council basked in the victory, as they said that several previous failed attempts to raise funds for the school are what motivated them to go all out for the BiP2Win competition.

Sixth former Serena McNeill noted, “This is the last year at the school for many of us and we wanted to give something back to the school and the next generation of sixth-formers. We reached out to several organisations for help and were unsuccessful. When we saw the BiP2Win advertisement we jumped on the opportunity. We worked so hard and we're extremely grateful to Digicel.”

Strong support from teachers and school administrators was also a determining factor in Jose Marti's victory.

According to Principal Dr Austin Wright: “During the process, we met with groups of students and were so amazed to see the high levels of involvement. This competition brought together the entire school community, including the parents, to unite for a single cause. We have allowed the students to decide how we spend the money; so far, we have proposals for tanks to help alleviate water shortages, devices for students, and to refurbish the sixth form block.

“In the past, Digicel has supported our school by renovating our computer lab and other interventions and they have once again made a significant contribution to our students. Thank you, Digicel.”