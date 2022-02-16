Jose Marti cops first place in BiP 'Rep Yuh School' competition

For the second year in a row, the students and alumni of the St Catherine-based Jose Marti High have shown their support and won big for their school in the BiP 'Rep Yuh School' competition.

The competition allowed students across Jamaica to nominate and vote for their school on the Rep Yuh School channel in the BiP advanced messaging app for a chance to win prizes.

Jose Marti High won $500,000 after receiving an astounding 16,765 votes, while Jamaica College and Manchester High have received the second and third prizes of $250,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Jose Marti High will be using the prize to complete building renovations to create a more comfortable environment for students and to facilitate a programme to provide devices and data for students who have not been able to access online learning during the pandemic.

Celebrating an even bigger show of support for this year's competition, public relations and communications manager for Digicel Elon Parkinson noted that the ongoing success of the BiP Rep Yuh School competition is a sign that tech will play a significant role in the future of inter-school competition in Jamaica.

“Through the power of technology, the scope of inter-school competition has expanded far beyond sports or academic competitions. With the BiP Rep Yuh School competition, we have empowered students to tap into their school spirit to win benefits for their institutions and themselves. Congratulations to all our winners, we look forward to greater participation next year,” said Parkinson.