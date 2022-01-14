Jose Marti grads honour students, staff

SPANISH TOWN, St Catherine — Despite challenges resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic, past students of Jose Marti Technical High School joined forces and presented several students and staff members with awards as well as

They made the presentation at the school on January 10 during a ceremony held as part of the year-long celebration of the educational institution's 45th anniversary.

“As COVID-19 continues to reshape what we know as normalcy, we continue to find creative ways to contribute to our alma mater. Our work together this year has been nothing short of commitment, dedication and hard work,” said Kevin Jellow, president of the New York chapter of the Jose Marti Technical Past Students Association, in a prepared speech.

The school's acting principal, Michelle Bogle, lauded past students for not allowing the pandemic to dampen their spirit of kindness.

“Even in our worst of times with this pandemic, you have found it in your hearts to draw closer together and to give,” she told those who attended the ceremony physically and virtually. “Your unwavering interest in the school is helping our staff to create a brighter future for our students... I pray that we will emerge from this crisis wiser, kinder and even stronger.”

Recipients of the awards who spoke with the Jamaica Observer were highly appreciative.

“I feel very elated and actually thankful because I worked really hard to get where I am today and I will continue to do my best,” declared Tamera Jarrett, who was commended for being an all-rounder at the school.

Another awardee, David Burnett, who hails from a single-parent household at Point Hill in St Catherine, is thankful for the assistance he has been receiving from the school's past students. He is among students benefiting from a mentorship programme spearheaded by the New York chapter. With help from mentors, Burnett was able to attain 11 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects, securing grade one in eight.

Amid the celebration, recipients of the various awards were urged to continue aiming for excellence and steering clear of nefarious activities that can blemish their reputation.

“Put on as early as possible in your career a good label to let your reputation precede you so that you won't get that bad label that will create challenges for you in life...,” advised Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers, head of the St Catherine North Police. He, too, attended Jose Marti Technical.

In the meantime, chair of the school board, Sandra Swyer Watson, encouraged students to become involved in the various alumni associations when they graduate. “You have seen them at work; you have been beneficiaries of their work,” she noted.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Alexander Shaw, former Jose Marti head boy, attorney-at-law, and president of Jose Marti Past Students Association (Jamaica).

“I am happy that the past students here in Jamaica, New York, Florida, Georgia, the United Kingdom, in Canada [and] right across the world make [the school's anniversary celebration] happen year by year,” he added.

Shaw also expressed gratitude to the Cuban Government that was represented at the ceremony by the then ambassador-designate of Cuba to Jamaica, Fermín Gabriel Quiñones Sánchez.

The school, which is named in honour of Cuban national hero Jose Marti, was donated to Jamaica by the Cuban Government.

It began operation on January 10, 1977.

To mark that date, stakeholders cut a birthday cake during the awards ceremony at the school and hosted a church service on January 9 at Waterloo Gospel Hall in Spanish Town.