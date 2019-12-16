Joy to all! Sandals Foundation spreads cheer across the Caribbean

Joy to all! Sandals Foundation spreads cheer across the CaribbeanMonday, December 16, 2019
|
More than one hundred
Christmas Treats are being hosted by the Sandals Foundation across the
Caribbean to celebrate the holiday season and bring a cheerful end to the year.
Approximately 10,820 children from across the seven countries in which Sandals Resorts International operates have been enjoying a series of entertainment filled concerts with meals and treats, appearances from the famed Santa Claus, Mrs Claus and his elves delivering brand new toys thanks to generous donation from United States toy company, Hasbro.
Here in Jamaica, all Sandals and Beaches Resorts have coordinated events for students in and around the communities of Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Negril and Whitehouse.
The Christmas Treats have been a staple calendar event for the last 10 years, made possible through the kind support of Sandals and Beaches Resorts team members, guests, travel agents and incredible partners.
Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation says this year’s events hold even more significance as the Foundation celebrates its 10 year anniversary.
“Every year we are incredibly grateful to our partners, guests and team members who volunteer their time to wrap gifts, prepare meals and coordinate one of a kind events for the children. It is truly this sustained support that make our work to improve the lives of the Caribbean children and people possible.”
Treats are currently being hosted in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada and Barbados.
