JPS a threat to re-election?

MAY PEN, Clarendon — The State-run power company was raked over the coals at last Thursday's monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC), with elected officials saying it is threatening their chances for re-election because of the shoddy service it provides. The councillors' complaints ranged from the Jamaica Public Service Company's (JPS) failure to efficiently repair broken street lights to its increasing reliance on an app that some — such as the elderly — are unable to navigate.

Councillor for the Spalding Division, Trevor Gordon (People's National Party [PNP]), said he had reported four malfunctioning street lights in the division over four months ago and they are yet to be repaired. And according to councillor for the Rock River Division Uriah Mitchell (Jamaica Labour Party [JLP]), it has been 13 months since the street light at the border of Clarendon and St Catherine has gone dark. He was “disappointed” he said, as it appears the level of service being provided by the country's sole power supplier has deteriorated.

“When the Government owed JPS we got street lamps repaired and now the Government paid up its debt and we not getting any repairs,” Mitchell said. “It's us as councillors who get bashing when the street lights are out... We told our constituents that their tax money give them garbage collection and street lamps and other things. When a street lamp is out for over a year it is a disgrace on us as councillors because it's us who have to go back to the people for re-election, not JPS.”

He appealed to the JPS representative at the meeting, Kareen Jackson, to let councillors know the challenges being faced in making repairs so they could provide their constituents with an update.

Meanwhile, the JPS's shortcomings in keeping the corporation up to date about important changes were a concern for councillor for the York Town Division Uphel Purcell (PNP). They were not “properly informed”, he said, when the JPS office was moved from May Pen and were therefore unable to alert residents of the change. He also pointed to the company's failure to inform the CMC that it had reassigned the operations officers for the parish.

“I think if JPS is going to replace an officer then this should be communicated to the municipal corporation. Sometimes we as councillors are attacked by our constituents that we are not doing anything. It's not affecting JPS as they are still collecting and not doing what needs to be done when it comes to the service,” he said. “JPS was doing well a couple years ago but now their repairs and response has gone down to almost zero.”

Purcell also raised concerns that JPS had not done enough to educate its customers on how to use the app, a tool they are increasingly being told to utilise when engaging with the power company. The CMC's CEO Rowhan Blake also had concerns about the app. He queried how to handle the daily reports he gets from residents. In the past, they were compiled and forwarded to the JPS.

“Now the company is saying that, for repairs, persons should go to the app to report those. So, I want to know how should the reports that come to my office for street lights be treated?” Blake asked.

The JPS's Jackson, in an effort to quell the flaring tempers in the corporation's meeting room, sought to explain that the correct procedure was to use the app to make the reports.

“I am extending myself to assist you in the event that you have outstanding issues. However, the correct way, according to the company's new policy, is to do your reports via the app,” she urged.

In responding to CEO Blake's query about measures in place for senior citizens, Jackson said JPS customers are to be referred to the app no matter their age. This response elicited a flurry of objections from the furious councillors who very vocally registered their displeasure with the company's policy.

“I am not satisfied with that!” exclaimed councillor for the Palmers Cross Division Carlene Benjamin (JLP). “JPS a behave like a sorry them sorry fi we. We are the people's representatives and we don't need to quarrel with JPS over street lights. I can't tell people to go on the app; some people don't even know what the word app means. I am not in agreement with that and I don't want JPS sorry fi wi, we are there to represent the people and they are there to do the same,” she said.