JPS appoints new boss

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has

announced the appointment of its new president and chief executive officer.

Michel Gantois will take over leadership of the electricity generator and distributor on May 31, replacing outgoing executive Emauel DaRosa who held the post for three years.

Gantois has extensive international experience in energy and finance, leading companies to expand their assets and revenue, implement commercial and regulatory strategies, build partnerships and optimise their existing operations, JPS said in a notice to the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Up to recently, he led the development of a hydrogen business unit for a listed mining company in Australia.

Previously he worked a decade for ENGIE, an international energy company. where was a CEO for Australia, Peru and Pakistan; and a CFO for ENGIE in Asia and Director of Finance for ENGIE North America.

Prior to joining ENGIE, he was Vice President for Kelson Energy, a US private power company.

Regarding JPS, he said it is “a company with strong roots in the community and a proud history in supplying essential services to the people and the industry of Jamaica.

“I look forward to joining the JPS team and to leading the company towards its next phase of growth, building on the excellent work performed so far by so many.”