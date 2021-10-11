JPS disagrees with stock exchange proposal

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has disagreed with a suggestion that its transmission and distribution operations be placed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) as, among other things, a means of incentivising investors in renewable energy, and clarifying net billing arrangements.

The company told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that without fundamental changes to the regulatory construct within which the grid operates, those portions of its operations would not be viable as a standalone business.

The light and power company was responding to a recommendation made at a recent meeting of the joint select committee, which is making changes to the Electricity Act, that the transmission and distribution portion of its operations be split off into a special purpose vehicle and traded on the JSE.

Government Senator Aubyn Hill, who has been critical of some provisions in the JPS's 2016 licence, said this would ensure transparency in relation to net billing arrangements, which he feels currently are not encouraging to investors in renewables.

“It would have a completely different transparency, and part of that agreement would be that how you calculate the cost that is infused into a net billing system is completely open and transparent and can be questioned and agreed on,” he said at the meeting.

The JPS argues that without strong enforcement on electricity theft and a realistic approach to the setting of targets for its reduction, the grid will continue to under-recover its costs, and eventually the contagion effect will extend to all suppliers to the sector.

“It is also not obvious to us how this structure will allow for continued strong investment in the transmission and distribution networks. It is the view of the company that the inherent cross subsidies across and within the rate classes along with the service and price obligations imposed on JPS are generally not sustainable outside of the current structure without fundamental accompanying changes to the regulatory framework,” the company said.

JPS said that while it is possible to design that structure, it would not be able to tell those investors how or when they would be able to realise a return on their investment.

It pointed out that throughout the years, the company has never had an offer to buy the wires-only side of the business.

“JPS's conclusion from its experience in operating the grid is that in its current form it is not viable as a standalone business and in fact is a growing threat to the viability of the integrated utility and the sector generally,” the company emphasised.

Hill had argued at the committee that transmission and distribution costs are calculated by the JPS alone and that its focus is ensuring that its interests are covered.

“We don't necessarily know how those costs are tabulated. Right now, what we have as net billing is a clear disincentive to people who want to go into renewable energy — there is so much net in the billing to the investor that it is a disincentive,” he said.

The senator said the upcoming review of the JPS's licence should contemplate a separation of distribution and transmission costs from total production costs, and placed on the JSE to allow Jamaicans to invest in the light and power monopoly. He said this would drive efficiency and reduce distribution costs.

Another member of the committee, Opposition spokesman on energy Phillip Paulwell, said now is a favourable time for Cabinet to examine the matter, as the company nears the end of its 2016 electricity licence.

In the issue of renewables and net billing arrangements, the Office of Utilities Regulation has recommended that the definition of net billing be modified to reflect the potential for such arrangements, not just with the JPS, but with any energy supply licencee.