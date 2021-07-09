JPS, NWC owe customers $39m for standards breaches

Just under $39 million was not paid over to their customers by the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) and the National Water Commission (NWC) for breaches of the Guaranteed Standards during the January-March 2021 period.

The unpaid sum, which is contained in the Office of Utilities Regulation's (OUR's) latest Quarterly Performance Report for the 2021 January–March period, is attributed to customers who have not claimed for breaches of the NWC Guaranteed Standards and for JPS customers awaiting the outcome of that company's appeal to the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology for force majeure relief from the Guaranteed Standards and the Overall Standards.

According to the OUR, the data for the 2021 January – March period indicate that there were 16,823 breaches committed by JPS during the quarter which was a one per cent reduction when compared to the previous quarter.

These breaches attracted compensatory payments of approximately $37.3 million which have remained unpaid.

The OUR said for the period April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, compensation payments for 68,300 breaches by the JPS ̶ amounting to approximately $149.3 million ̶ remain outstanding.

The NWC's Guaranteed Standards compliance report indicates that 602 breaches were committed during the review period.

This represents a 19 per cent increase when compared with the preceding quarter. The potential payout for these breaches was approximately $2.25 million, while actual payments amounted to $719,297.80 (approximately 32 per cent of total potential payments) and were made by way of automatic credits to the affected accounts.

The remaining sum, which is approximately $1.53 million of potential payments not made, represented those breaches for which the required claim form was not submitted for validation.