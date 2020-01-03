JPS refutes claims that Trevor Munroe was stealing electricity

JPS refutes claims that Trevor Munroe was stealing electricityFriday, January 03, 2020
|
The integrity of anti-corruption lobbyist Professor Trevor Munroe came under attack recently with a social media post accusing him of stealing electricity.
The post also accused the National Integrity Action (NIA) chairman of owing the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) large sums of money.
The JPS has since distanced itself from the allegations, and labelled the claims “defamatory” and “not based on fact”.
“There is absolutely no evidence to suggest any impropriety on the part of Professor Munroe in relation to his electricity account,” the statement said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy