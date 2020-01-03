JPS refutes claims that Trevor Munroe was stealing electricity

The integrity of anti-corruption lobbyist Professor Trevor Munroe came under attack recently with a social media post accusing him of stealing electricity.

The post also accused the National Integrity Action (NIA) chairman of owing the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) large sums of money.

The JPS has since distanced itself from the allegations, and labelled the claims “defamatory” and “not based on fact”.

“There is absolutely no evidence to suggest any impropriety on the part of Professor Munroe in relation to his electricity account,” the statement said.